CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
The Bulls bought out Rondo for $3 million Friday rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season. He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago last summer.
The 31-year-old Rondo was in and out of the rotation, chided Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for criticizing the team’s effort and finished the season on a strong note before missing the final four playoff games against Boston because of a broken right thumb.
The four-time All-Star averaged 7.8 points and 6.7 assists. The Bulls had said Rondo would probably be back, but he became expendable when they acquired Kris Dunn from Minnesota in the Butler trade on draft night.
Chicago also waived guard Isaiah Canaan.