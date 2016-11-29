ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson for 10 games for what the player’s agent tells The Associated Press stems from his client using marijuana to relieve the effects of Crohn’s disease.

The Bills announced the league notified them on Tuesday of Henderson’s suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It’s Henderson’s second suspension this year after he served a four-game ban to start the season.

Henderson’s agent, Brian Fettner, called the league’s decision “heart breaking,” and added he cannot appeal the suspension because the NFL doesn’t allow an exemption for medical marijuana use.

Henderson was diagnosed with the inflammatory bowel disease a year ago and had two operations on his intestines last offseason.

Several studies have found marijuana can be an effective treatment for Crohn’s.

___

