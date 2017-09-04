TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety T.J. Ward, two days after the three-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Denver Broncos.

Ward spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, who cut him on Saturday. The eight-year pro helped Denver win the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Bucs cleared room on the roster for Ward on Sunday when they traded safety J.J. Wilcox to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team also announced Monday that third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin has been placed on injured reserve. Long snapper Garrison Sanborn was re-signed after being waived over the weekend, when the roster was trimmed to 53 players.

Ward began his career as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He signed with Denver as an unrestricted free agent after the 2013 season.

Ward started all 95 regular-season games he appeared in with the Broncos and Browns. He has eight career interceptions, along with 8 1/2 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

___

