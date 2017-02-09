BOSTON (AP) — The San Jose Sharks-Boston Bruins game will be played as scheduled Thursday night despite a snow storm that blanketed the New England region.
The Bruins say they asked the NHL to postpone the game as blizzard conditions left more than a foot of snow in Boston and surrounding areas. But the league said that the remaining schedules of both teams and availability of TD Garden did not allow for the game to be rescheduled.
Due to the hardship fans are going to have to attend the game, the Bruins are offering any fan with a ticket the opportunity to exchange it for a future regular-season game between now and Dec. 31.
Thursday marks the coaching debut of Bruce Cassidy. He was named Boston’s interim coach Tuesday after Claude Julien was fired following a 26-23-6 start.
