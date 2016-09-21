BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has had an arrest warrant issued against him in a paternity case.
Gordon did not address several subpoenas and a Cuyahoga County judge issued the warrant last month, the county’s prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday. A woman alleges Gordon is the father of her 1-year-old daughter.
Gordon is not eligible in the first four games this season because of his latest drug suspension. He can return to the field for the Browns game on Oct. 9 game against New England.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Gordon’s eligibility is not affected by the paternity issue.
The Browns say they are “aware of the situation.” The team said Gordon and his attorney are working with courts to resolve the matter.
A former Pro Bowler, Gordon has been suspended for 27 of Cleveland’s past 32 games.
