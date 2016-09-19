CLEVELAND (AP) — Their quarterbacks falling fast, the Browns needed to find a veteran with experience.

Charlie Whitehurst has come to their rescue.

Cleveland has reached agreement on a one-year contract with the free agent quarterback who worked out for the Browns on Monday, a day after Josh McCown went down with an injured left shoulder in the home opener.

McCown’s injury came a week after Robert Griffin III suffered a broken bone in his left shoulder in the season opener and will miss at least seven more games.

Browns coach Hue Jackson is expected to start rookie Cody Kessler this week at Miami, but he now has another option in the 34-year-old Whitehurst, who spent last season with Tennessee and Indianapolis. He played in four games for the Colts before being placed on injured reserve.

With the Colts, he worked with Browns offensive assistant Pep Hamilton and their relationship likely influenced the decision by Cleveland’s front office to sign him.

A backup most of his career, Whitehurst has gone 2-7 in nine career NFL starts. He made five starts for the Titans in 2014 and was involved in the biggest comeback in Browns history.

Whitehurst replaced an injured Jake Locker and threw two touchdown passes as Tennessee built a 28-3 lead. But the Browns stormed back behind quarterback Brian Hoyer to win 29-28.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Whitehurst was drafted in the third round by San Diego in 2006. Whitehurst played at Clemson.

