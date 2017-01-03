CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have apologized to the team’s season-ticket holders following a 1-15 season.

The team shared a letter that the Haslams sent to fans following the worst season since the Browns joined the NFL in 1950.

The couple thanked Cleveland fans for their support during a season that “has been a painful part of our building process. You deserve the best, and you certainly deserve better than a 1-15 team. We are sorry that our results have not been better.”

The Browns lost their first 14 games before beating San Diego on Dec. 24. Cleveland ended the season with an overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Jimmy Haslam met with reporters following the game and while calling the season “unacceptable” said he would not make any coaching or front-office changes.

In the letter, the Haslams again offered their support to coach Hue Jackson, vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and strategy director Paul DePodesta. Cleveland’s front office has been together for less than a year.

The Browns are 19-54 since the Haslams took ownership from Randy Lerner in 2012. They’ve also fired three coaches and three general managers.

