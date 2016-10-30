DENVER (AP) — Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was released from the hospital Sunday night after being carted off the field earlier when a San Diego player ran into him on the sideline.

The team said the 69-year-old coach was expected at work Monday.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller blocked Chargers running back Melvin Gordon into Phillips during Bradley Roby’s interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter of Denver’s 27-19 win.

Gordon upended Phillips, and the back of the coach’s head slammed against the ground.

Medical personnel surrounded Phillips and, after about five minutes, he was secured to a backboard and carted off the field. He pointed his index finger in the air as he was being driven to the locker room.

In last season’s playoffs, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant upended the defensive coordinator, but Phillips popped back up quickly and kept coaching.

After Phillips left Sunday’s game, linebackers coach Reggie Herring took over the defensive play-calling duties.

