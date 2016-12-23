It’s time for the annual Sideline Chatter year in review.

Time to serve up a dozen meatballs from the 2016 sports stew.

In other words, it’s our annual 12 months of Sideline Chatter:

January: Dotting your eyes

Acronym fans were living the dream on Jan. 23, when IUPUI took on IPFW. Just one question: Was that a basketball matchup or an eye chart?

February: News flash

Dateline Zurich: FIFA appeals committee reduces disgraced soccer poobah Sepp Blatter’s eight-year suspension to six years plus stoppage time.

March: It’s an inside job

About two dozen prisoners ran 105 laps inside the penitentiary walls at the annual San Quentin Marathon. Though progressive inmates were reportedly pushing to replace it with a pole-vault competition.

April: 12th-year junior

Jonathan Nicola, a 17-year-old, 6-foot-11 high-school basketball star in Windsor, Ontario, turned out to be a 29-year-old refugee from South Sudan. Officials figured something was amiss when they introduced him to Raptors star DeMar DeRozan and Nicola called him “kid.”

May: Thumbs-up

ESPN’s long-winded Chris Berman will quit his weekly NFL gigs at the end of the 2016 season, the Big Lead reported. That clicking sound you heard was mute buttons coast to coast getting a 21-thumb salute.

June: What, no Paul Coffee?

Canada’s Block Three Brewing announced plans for a “Jaromir lager” called Jaromir Czech Jagr. Dr Pepper, not to be outdone, vowed to counter with Hawaiian Punch Imlach.

July: Return team

O.J. Simpson’s Heisman Trophy, stolen from USC in 1994, finally returned to Heritage Hall. The Trojans, trying to milk the drama, wanted it delivered in a slow-moving white Bronco.

August: Extra innings

Bruce Springsteen played possibly his longest U.S. gig ever at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — nearly four hours. In other words, they scheduled a concert, and a Yankees-Red Sox game broke out.

September: Sultans of swat

Those pesky midges were back en masse to pester players during an Astros-Indians game in Cleveland. For those scoring at home, the happy totals included 14 strikeouts, 17 ground-ball outs and 50,000 flies.

October: Heads up

Auburn University announced that it would erect a statue of Charles Barkley outside its basketball arena. Coincidence? Pigeon-coop sales suddenly skyrocketed in Tuscaloosa.

November: Boston pops

Gate 34 at Terminal C at Boston’s Logan Airport got re-christened in honor of just-retired Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz. Rival LaGuardia in New York, not to be outdone, planned to rename a baggage carousel for Alex Rodriguez.

December: David wins!

The Seattle Sounders won this year’s MLS Cup on penalty kicks in Toronto after getting outshot by a whopping 19-3 — none of which reached the goalkeeper — in 120 minutes of playing time. Somewhere, Tex Cobb was smiling.