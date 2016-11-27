SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Coach Brian Kelly says he is “fully committed” to staying at Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish finished with their second-worst record in five decades. An embarrassing 45-27 loss to USC left Notre Dame with a 4-8 mark.

Kelly stated his intentions in a statement released by the school Sunday.

Yahoo Sports reported Saturday night that Kelly had reached out through representatives to explore coaching options outside Notre Dame.

The school tweeted Kelly’s remarks at about 3:45 a.m. The coach said he thought he had made clear his plans to stay. He says he is not, has not and will not be interested in jobs outside Notre Dame. He remains “fully committed to leading this program in the future.”

Kelly is 59-31 in seven seasons at Notre Dame — the most losses by an Irish coach. The Irish began this season ranked No. 10. They are just 15-15 under Kelly since starting 7-1 in 2014.

