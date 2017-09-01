MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers say minor leaguer Julio Mendez is in critical but stable condition after being hit in the chest by a pitch last weekend.
Milwaukee general manager David Stearns provided the update Friday.
The 20-year-old Mendez suffered a cardiac event after being hit by the pitch. The infielder was playing for a rookie-level affiliate in Arizona. He is being treated at a hospital in the Phoenix area.
“This continues to be a very serious situation and we send our thoughts and prayers to him,” Stearns said. “Julio’s family is by his side and asks for privacy at this time.”
