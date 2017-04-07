MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keon Broxton was back with the Milwaukee Brewers and eager to return to the batter’s box a day after getting hit in the helmet by a fastball.

Broxton wasn’t in the starting lineup Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said the center fielder was available if needed.

Broxton’s face was a little swollen when he spoke before the game. Otherwise, he said his vision was good, and that he wasn’t feeling any headaches.

“I’m not scared to go back in there. I don’t care. It was just an accident. I’m ready, man,” he said.

Broxton left in the second inning of 2-1 loss Thursday to the Colorado Rockies after the 92 mph fastball from right-hander Antonio Senzatela hit a protective flap on Broxton’s helmet and pushed it into his nose.

“A lot of people have been telling me I look like a lion,” Broxton said. “It is nice to be able to joke around about this, because if I didn’t have that flap it would have been a lot more serious than it is.”

___

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball