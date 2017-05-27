MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers’ Chase Anderson on Saturday.
Sogard was shifted to the first-base side but raced to the left side of second to try for the grounder. On Aug. 16, 2015, Ahmed blooped a single to right-center leading off the eighth for the Diamondbacks’ first hit against Atlanta’s Shelby Miller.
Sogard, a 29-year-old right-hander, set a career best with 11 strikeouts but walked three while throwing a career-high 114 pitches.
Rob Scahill relieved after the hit, and Anderson received an extended standing ovation. Milwaukee leads 6-0.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- 2 men shot at Seattle’s Gas Works Park; suspect sought
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- Off-lease used cars are flooding market, pushing prices down
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
Anderson was drafted by Arizona in 2009 and pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015 before Milwaukee acquired him in a trade last year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.