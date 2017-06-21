ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman plans to move from first base to third base to keep Matt Adams’ bat in the Atlanta lineup.

Freeman took grounders at third base before batting practice Wednesday and also made throws to first base.

Freeman was leading the National League with 14 homers when his left wrist was broken by a pitch from Toronto’s Aaron Loup on May 17. Freeman was expected to miss about 10 weeks. He said Wednesday he hopes to return on July 14, which would be just over eight weeks since the injury.

Despite not playing at third base since high school, Freeman says “I’m 100 percent go on it. My mindset is coming back as a third baseman.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball