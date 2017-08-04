FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady says he prefers to keep any medical issues in his past private, including whether he had a concussion last season.
In his first comments since the Patriots opened training camp, the quarterback said Friday he “isn’t blind” to issues such as CTE, but remains confident in how he tries to avoid injury.
Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title.
The NFL said it reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked at Brady’s games during the 2016 season and found no records that indicated he had a head injury or showed concussion symptoms.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL