SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — American coach Bob Bradley was fired as Swansea manager on Tuesday, less than three months after taking charge at the English Premier League club.

Swansea announced Bradley’s departure a day after the team’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham.

Bradley won two of his 11 games in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin to become the first coach from the United States in England’s top division.

Swansea is next to last in the standings, only above Hull on goal difference with nearly half the season gone.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said in a statement. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

Bradley arrived at Liberty Stadium with a strong reputation after spells at clubs in Norway and France, as well as stints as coach of the U.S. and Egypt national teams. But he couldn’t halt Swansea’s slide, with the team conceding 29 goals during his time in charge.

“Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob,” Jenkins said. “He is a good man, a good person who gave everything to the job.”

Assistant coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take charge of the team while Swansea, which is owned by American businessmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, begins the search for its fifth full-time manager in less than three years.