NEW YORK (AP) — Jets coach Todd Bowles says he will “have a conversation” with defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson about a pregame video that contains several expletives.
The 7-second Snapchat video, posted on safety Rontez Miles’ account, made the rounds on social media early Sunday morning after it was recorded before New York’s 34-13 loss to Miami on Saturday night.
During a conference call Sunday, Bowles says he was just made aware of the content of the video but had not yet actually seen it. He says the team does not condone “any of that” and “we’re going to have a discussion and take care of it.”
Bowles would not say whether Richardson would be disciplined by the team, other than to repeat that the team would handle the issue.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Woman killed during attempted purse snatching fought with attacker, Seattle police say
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
“It’s not something we condone or something we encourage,” Bowles said. “That’s unacceptable.”
Richardson, selected by Bowles as a game captain Saturday night, had two tackles and a quarterback hit.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.