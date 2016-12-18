NEW YORK (AP) — Jets coach Todd Bowles says he will “have a conversation” with defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson about a pregame video that contains several expletives.

The 7-second Snapchat video, posted on safety Rontez Miles’ account, made the rounds on social media early Sunday morning after it was recorded before New York’s 34-13 loss to Miami on Saturday night.

During a conference call Sunday, Bowles says he was just made aware of the content of the video but had not yet actually seen it. He says the team does not condone “any of that” and “we’re going to have a discussion and take care of it.”

Bowles would not say whether Richardson would be disciplined by the team, other than to repeat that the team would handle the issue.

“It’s not something we condone or something we encourage,” Bowles said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Richardson, selected by Bowles as a game captain Saturday night, had two tackles and a quarterback hit.

