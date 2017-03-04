The popularity of the coastal black rockfish sport fishery has prompted state Fish and Wildlife fishery managers to make adjustments to catch limits.

“The black rockfish population remains a healthy resource in coastal waters,” said Heather Reed, a state Fish and Wildlife coastal fish biologist. “But, while the stock is healthy its population was smaller than what we originally thought, and with an increase in the recreational catch last year we had to make some adjustments.”

The changes to the coastal rockfish catch now aligns with harvest limits adopted by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, who establish conservation measures in ocean waters three to 200 miles off the coast.

State fishery managers say a dip in last year’s salmon fisheries was part of the reason for the jump in catch rates in black rockfish, which charter and private anglers rely on especially during the spring when other fish species are either off-limits due to seasonal closures.

The coastal sport fishery this season is limited to 632,726 pounds of black rockfish. Last year’s fishery had a catch of 859,202 pounds rockfish. There is not coastal rockfish fishery for non-tribal commercial fisheries, and the tribal catch is limited to a little more than 39,683 pounds.

The coastal sport fishery opens March 11 through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish including lingcod off Ilwaco, Westport and La Push (Marine Catch Areas 1, 2 and 3).

The northern coast off Neah Bay (Area 4) also opens March 11 through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish except the lingcod fishery is open April 16 through Oct. 15.

Another change due to a rise in the canary rockfish population is that sport anglers for the first time in about 14 years will be able to retain them off Ilwaco and Westport only. Fishing is still off-limits at La Push and Neah Bay, but may change in the future if stocks appear to be increasing.

Another big change in rules for the upcoming season is sport anglers coast-wide sport can keep all lingcod regardless of their size due to a rise in their population in the ocean. This should also reduce the angler encounters of yelloweye rockfish populations, which are still in the rebuilding stages.

Sport anglers who pursue halibut and bottom-fish should also be aware of a new rule that requires them to carry a descending device onboard their boat in all marine areas, including the coast.

“We also highly recommend those who pursue salmon (when the summer season is open) to carry a device on the boat as they tend to encounter bottom-fish too,” Culver said.

A descending device is used to safely release rockfish to the depth of where they were caught or at least 60 feet, which raises the chances of survival when released.

These deep-water dwelling fish suffer physical damage to body tissues when rapidly brought to the surface, and expands the gases in the swim bladder. Rockfish with an inflated swim bladder cannot swim back down to the bottom, and usually float on the surface until they die or are eaten by predators. For more information, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/bottomfish/rockfish/mortality.html.

The changes for the upcoming season include:

The daily limit for rockfish will be seven down from 10 fish in the past seasons off Ilwaco (Marine Catch Area 1), Westport (2), La Push (3) and Neah Bay west of Bonilla Tatoosh boundary line (4).

Sport anglers may keep one canary rockfish in their daily catch limit of seven rockfish off Ilwaco and Westport.

The overall daily limit on bottom-fish has been reduced from 12 to nine fish along the entire coast. Rockfish will count toward an angler’s overall bottomfish daily limit. Anglers will be able to retain two bottomfish – like lingcod or cabezon – on top of their daily limit of seven rockfish.

In the lingcod fishery state Fish and Wildlife has eliminated the 22-inch minimum size along the coast.

The deepwater lingcod fishery closure zone off Ilwaco will be reduced in size by shifting the southern boundary five miles north – to 46⁰ 28.00’ North Latitude from 46⁰ 33.00’ North Latitude.