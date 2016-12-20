TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Both starting goalies have left with injuries in a game Tuesday night between the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tampa Bay’s Ben Bishop was hurt in the first period, and Detroit’s Jimmy Howard departed during the second.
Bishop was injured while kicking out his right leg to make a pad save on Nick Jensen’s shot from along the right boards. Bishop stayed down for a moment before skating gingerly to the bench.
The Lightning say Bishop has a lower-body injury and will not return.
Howard left with 12:41 remaining in the second following a goalmouth scramble involving Jensen and Tampa Bay’s Erik Condra. Howard needed help skating off the ice and was unable to put weight on his right leg.
There was no other information immediately available about Howard’s injury.
Jensen was playing in his first NHL game.
