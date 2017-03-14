FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say left-hander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of his sore pitching elbow.

Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game.

Manager John Farrell says “it would be hard to see him ready to go at the start of the season. We really won’t have any kind of idea until he gets on the mound the first time and right now, I don’t know when that’s going to be.”

Boston had hoped for a formidable rotation headed by Price, Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and Chris Sale, acquired in December from the Chicago White Sox.