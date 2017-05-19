OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Boston starter Chris Sale tied his own record by striking out at least 10 batters in an eighth straight game.

Sale reached the double-digit mark when he fanned Oakland’s Josh Phegley to end the seventh inning Friday night. Sale had previously struck out at least 10 batters in eight straight games in 2015 when he pitched for the Chicago White Sox.

The only other pitcher in history with eight straight double-digit strikeout games is Pedro Martinez, who did it in his final eight starts for Boston in 1999. Martinez ended that season with a relief appearance before striking out at least 10 batters in his first two starts in 2000.

