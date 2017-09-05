BOSTON (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox are holding their own Boston marathon.
The Blue Jays and Red Sox went to the 19th inning tied at 2-all early Wednesday. About 700 fans were left at Fenway Park.
This is the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings.
It was past 1 a.m. and the game had lasted almost six hours when the 19th inning began. Boston had used 12 pitchers, tying an American League record set a day earlier by the Los Angeles Angels. Toronto had used seven pitchers.
Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.