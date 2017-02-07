BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Claude Julien.

Assistant Bruce Cassidy was named the interim coach. General manager Don Sweeney announced the change on Tuesday.

Boston has lost two in a row and six of nine and fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Julien was the longest tenured NHL coach and in his 10th season as the Bruins coach.

He’s the fourth NHL coach to be fired this season.