Share story

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have fired coach Claude Julien.

Assistant Bruce Cassidy was named the interim coach. General manager Don Sweeney announced the change on Tuesday.

Boston has lost two in a row and six of nine and fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Julien was the longest tenured NHL coach and in his 10th season as the Bruins coach.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He’s the fourth NHL coach to be fired this season.

The Associated Press