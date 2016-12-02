MONACO (AP) — The world’s fastest man is slowing down.
Usain Bolt says he doesn’t plan to run the 200 meters in his final season, realizing that his world record of 19.19 seconds is now beyond him.
Speaking in Monaco before the IAAF athlete of the year awards, the 30-year-old Bolt says he believed he would break the record at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But coming off the bend in the final, he felt his legs didn’t have a record-beating performance in them.
Bolt ruled out a return for the 2020 Tokyo Games. And he said he probably could have achieved more if he had worked harder when he was younger.
