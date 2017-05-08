Boat ramp fish checks show just a few options around to catch fish
Seattle Times staff reporter
May 7, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Fox Island Shore
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Pile perch (1)
|
|Narrows Marina
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|6
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 6, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Zittels Marina
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 5, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Wauna Shore
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 3, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Point Defiance Boathouse
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (6)
• Lingcod (1)
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 2, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Arcadia Ramp
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
May 1, 2017
|Ramp/Site
|Boats
|Anglers
|Chinook
|Coho
|Chum
|Pink
|Sockeye
|Other Species
|Comments
|Narrows Marina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Point Defiance Public Ramp
|6
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Flatfish-general (20)
• Lingcod (2)
|
|Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|• Lingcod (2)
|
