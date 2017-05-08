Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

May 7, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Fox Island Shore 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 • Pile perch (1)
Narrows Marina 3 5 1 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Boathouse 6 15 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 3 0 0 0 0 0

May 6, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Public Ramp 3 7 0 0 0 0 0
Zittels Marina 1 2 0 0 0 0 0

May 5, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Boathouse 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
Wauna Shore 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

May 3, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Point Defiance Boathouse 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (6)
• Lingcod (1)
Point Defiance Public Ramp 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

May 2, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Arcadia Ramp 2 3 0 2 0 0 0

May 1, 2017

Ramp/Site Boats Anglers Chinook Coho Chum Pink Sockeye Other Species Comments
Narrows Marina 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Point Defiance Public Ramp 6 11 0 0 0 0 0 • Flatfish-general (20)
• Lingcod (2)
Solo Point (Tatsolo Pt-Ft Lewis) Rm 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 • Lingcod (2)

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.