TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays say beer will be poured into cups at their stadium for the rest of the postseason after a fan threw a can at a Baltimore outfielder earlier in the playoffs.

The Blue Jays announced enhanced security and alcohol management policies before hosting Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Texas on Sunday night. Toronto leads 2-0 in the best-of-five matchup.

On Tuesday night, a spectator at Rogers Centre threw a can that almost hit Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim in the AL wild-card game.

Ken Pagan, 41, was charged with mischief after turning himself in to police Thursday. He was released and is due to appear in court in November.

Speaking in Washington on Saturday, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he had “every confidence we will not have a repeat” of Tuesday’s can-throwing incident.

Last year, the Blue Jays banned selling beer cans in the upper deck at their stadium during the AL Championship Series. That move came after fans threw cans on the field earlier in the playoffs during a win over Texas. Beer was instead poured into plastic cups.

During the 2013 season, a fan threw a can of beer at Orioles outfielder Nate McLouth during a game in Toronto.