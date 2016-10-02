BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays had his no-hitter broken up with two outs in the sixth inning when Hanley Ramirez hit a home run over the left-field foul pole.
Although Sanchez argued the ball was foul, third base umpire Quinn Wolcott immediately signaled for a homer. After a review, the call stood.
The next batter, Xander Bogaerts, singled.
Sanchez struck out six, walked two and hit a batter through seven innings. The game was tied 1-1.
Toronto can clinch a wild-card spot by beating the AL East champion Red Sox.
Sanchez missed two weeks in September because of a blister before starting twice late in the month. He is in contention for the AL ERA title.
