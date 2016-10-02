BOSTON (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched an AL wild-card spot.
Toronto got its playoff berth when Detroit lost 1-0 at Atlanta on Sunday. The Blue Jays were playing at Boston when their clinching became official.
Toronto will play Baltimore in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night. If the Blue Jays beat Boston, the game would be in Toronto; if they lost, Baltimore would host.
