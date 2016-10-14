CLEVELAND (AP) — Losing the opener might not be Toronto’s only setback early in the AL Championship Series.

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis aggravated an injury in his right knee during a 2-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday night and afterward sounded pessimistic about his chances of returning in the series.

“It hurts pretty bad,” Travis said. “I felt good going into the game. I covered first on that bunt and jarred my knee a little bit. I felt a super sharp pain in my knee and it felt like it was going to give out a little bit.”

Travis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday before Game 2 and the Blue Jays are hoping for good results. Toronto manager John Gibbons didn’t want to guess whether Travis would be available for the remainder of the series.

“They’re still checking him out,” Gibbons said. “He felt good going into the game. He planted and felt a sharp pain in his knee, and he wasn’t able to continue. That’s where we’re at right now. What happens (next), I couldn’t tell you.”

The 25-year-old Travis missed two games in the Division Series against Texas after sustaining a bone bruise in his right knee. He batted .300 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs in 101 games during the regular season.

If he’s ruled out, the Blue Jays can’t replace him on the 25-man roster for the rest of the ALCS because it’s a pre-existing injury.

In the fifth, Coco Crisp dropped a bunt down the first base line that was fielded by Edwin Encarnacion. He threw to Travis, who caught the ball and then began walking in obvious pain. He was replaced by Ryan Goins, who was lifted for pinch-hitter Darwin Barney in the seventh.

Goins played in 77 games this year, batting .186 with 12 RBIs. He was added to the ALCS roster because of Toronto’s concerns about Travis’ knee.