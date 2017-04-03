The Silvertips ended the longest game in Canadian Hockey League and Western Hockey League history on Cal Babych’s breakaway goal after 151 minutes, 36 seconds.

Not many hockey fans get to experience the equivalent of nearly three hockey games in one day.

But that is what happened Sunday night when the Everett Silvertips and Victoria Royals skated for an astounding 151 minutes, 36 seconds – three periods of regulation, four complete overtime periods plus an additional 11:36 of the fifth overtime period – before Cal Babych scored on a breakaway to give the visiting Everett Silvertips a 3-2 win and 4-2 series triumph while closing out the longest game in Western Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League history.

The 151:36 eclipsed the former WHL longest-game record of 136:56 set in a 3-2 Kamloops win against Kootenay in 2003 and the CHL record of 146:31 established between Victoriaville and Hull in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in 1999.

(The CHL is the national body that incorporates the three major-junior leagues: WHL, QMJHL and Ontario Hockey League.)

The Silvertips open the second round against Seattle on Friday and Saturday at home. Seattle will host games 3 and 4 Tuesday and next Friday next week.

Neither the Silvertips nor the Royals could have asked more of their players, physically, mentally or emotionally.

“We put it all out there … blood, sweat and tears,” graduating 20-year-old Victoria captain Ryan Gagnon told the Victoria Times Colonist.

Babych got the puck on a breakaway and snapped a quick wrist shot high past the glove of Victoria goalie Griffen Outhouse.

“It’s something I was working for all year, and then obviously no one expects a game to go eight periods,” Babych told the Everett Herald. “But I’m just glad that it’s over and we won.”

The effort of the goaltenders was truly epic, with Outhouse stopping 72 of 75 shots and Everett’s Carter Hart stopping 64 of 66.

“It was definitely tiring, but everyone was pushing through. Everyone battled for each other,” Outhouse told the Times Colonist.

Baseball

• Sophomore outfielder Justin Harrer recorded three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs for Washington State in a 14-8 defeat in a nonconference contest at Pacific on Monday afternoon.

The Cougars dropped to 14-12 overall after leaving 10 men on base, while the Tigers improved to 11-15 after collecting 17 hits. Harrer finished with a career-high six RBI for WSU, the most by a Cougar since Derek Jones drove in seven against USC in 2010. Junior outfielder J.J. Hancock also homered, and freshman outfielder Danny Sinatro recorded two hits.

Golf

• The Washington women are in third place after the second round of the Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The Huskies shot a 10-over 298 to move their two-day total to 17-over 593.

Freshman Karen Miyamoto surged up the leaderboard as she finished the day tied for second at even-par 144. She fired a 1-under 71 to jump two spots up and sit two strokes off the lead. She was followed by freshman Ellen Takada, who is tied for seventh at 2-over 146 (74-72). No. 49 Wisconsin holds the team lead at 10-over 586, while UTSA is in second at 15-over 591.

• The Seattle U men are fourth after the first day of their invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place. The Redhawks are at 14-over 582, with Zach Overstreet and Kyle Cornett tied for eighth at 1-over 143.