Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is inactive for their AFC East showdown against New England, after missing practice all week because of an injury to his left hamstring.

McCoy’s absence from the lineup to play the Patriots wasn’t a surprise, after the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher sat out much of the second half last week in a loss at Miami.

On a brighter note for the Bills, defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is active for the first time this season. He was suspended for the first four games and missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Detroit will miss its best cornerback, Darius Slay, in Houston because of a hamstring injury.

Arizona has wide receivers Michael Brown (leg) and John Brown (hamstring) suited up for the NFC championship game rematch at Carolina. The Panthers will miss starting cornerback James Bradberry (toe) for the third straight game and left tackle Michael Oher (concussion) for the fourth straight game.

Here’s a full list of each team’s inactive players for the early afternoon games:

___

DETROIT at HOUSTON

Lions: LB DeAndre Levy, DT Haloti Ngata, OT Corey Robinson, CB Darius Slay, RB Dwayne Washington, TE Cole Wick, DT Anthony Zettel.

Texans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Keith Mumphery, S Quintin Demps, LB Brian Peters, OT Jeff Adams, G Oday Aboushi, DE Brandon Dunn.

___

ARIZONA at CAROLINA

Cardinals: TE Darren Fells, LB Alex Okafor, DT Ed Stinson, WR Chris Hubert, G Cole Toner, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Xavier Williams.

Panthers: CB James Bradberry, OT Michael Oher, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, DT Vernon Butler, LB Jeremy Cash, TE Scott Simonson, TE Chris Manhertz.

___

KANSAS CITY at INDIANAPOLIS

Chiefs: QB Tyler Bray, CB D.J. White, RB Jamaal Charles, OL Jordan Devey, OL Bryan Witzmann, TE Ross Travis, LB Sam Barrington.

Colts: OL Le’Raven Clark, G Jack Mewhort, WR Chester Rogers, TE Dwayne Allen, DE Kendall Langford, LB Curt Maggitt, DT Henry Anderson.

___

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Buster Skrine, LB Darron Lee, LB Bruce Carter, C Nick Mangold, OL Brent Qvale, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, QB Joe Callahan, WR Corey Coleman, DB Marcus Burley, OL Gabe Ikard, OL Jonathan Cooper, TE Connor Hamlett.

___

NEW ENGLAND at BUFFALO

Patriots: RB Tyler Gaffney, WR Malcolm Mitchell, CB Cyrus Jones, RB D.J. Foster, LB Kyle Van Noy, OL LaAdrian Waddle, DL Woodrow Hamilton.

Bills: RB LeSean McCoy, S Aaron Williams, WR Marquise Goodwin, OT Seantrel Henderson, C Patrick Lewis, DL Jerel Worthy, QB Cardale Jones.

___

SEATTLE at NEW ORLEANS

Seahawks: DE Michael Bennett, S Kam Chancellor, CB DeAndre Elliot, LB Kevin Pierre-Lewis, RB Thomas Rawls, OT Bradley Sowell, TE Luke Willson.

Saints: LB Stephone Anthony, OL Khalif Barnes, CB Delvin Breaux, WR Jake Lampman, CB Sterling Moore, RB Marcus Murphy, OL Landon Turner.

___

OAKLAND at TAMPA BAY

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, CB Antonio Hamilton, OT Menelik Watson, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O’Malley, DT Stacy McGee.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, RB Doug Martin, CB Johnthan Banks, T Leonard Wester, DE Channing Ward, OL Caleb Benenoch, DT Clinton McDonald.

___

