BALTIMORE (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been removed from Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.
The injury occurred Saturday night at the end of the Bills’ second possession of the game. On a third-down play, Taylor was sacked by linebacker Matthew Judon and landed hard on the turf.
The quarterback was slow getting off the field, and he did not return for the Bills’ next set of downs.
Taylor went 1 for 3 for 1 yard. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.
Most Read Stories
- Farmed salmon ‘heading to every river in Puget Sound’
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Looking to catch escaped Atlantic salmon? Here are some fishing tips
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL