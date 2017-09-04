ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Monday in taking the next step in recovering from a concussion, though he’s not yet been cleared for Buffalo’s season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The team said Taylor’s participation is part of the concussion protocol evaluation process after the quarterback took the field for the first time since being hurt in a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26.

Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott would only say Taylor has shown signs of improvement, but has not yet been cleared to play.

The Bills are already depleted at quarterback with third-stringer T.J. Yates in concussion protocol after he was also hurt against Baltimore. Yates also took part in practice on Monday.

The uncertain status of Taylor and Yates left the Bills potentially turning to rookie Nathan Peterman.

Buffalo also signed free agent quarterback Joe Webb for insurance earlier in the day. Webb has been in the NFL for seven seasons and spent the past three with Carolina, where he also played on special teams.

The Bills are off Tuesday and return to practice Wednesday.

McDermott wouldn’t say when he must decide on his starter.

“We’ll cross that road when we come to it at this point,” he said. “We feel good we’ll have clarity around the situation when we need it, and this team’s ready.”

McDermott expressed confidence in Peterman in the event he has to play.

“He is ready,” McDermott said. “When you look at what he’s done throughout the preseason, I’m confident, and we’re extremely confident in Nathan. I expect that he’s only going to continue to get better.”

The fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has jumped ahead of Yates to become the primary backup.

Peterman saw the most extensive playing time of the three quarterbacks this preseason, and finished 43 of 79 for 483 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo freed up roster space to sign Webb by releasing veteran safety Colt Anderson.

