The Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby was held this past Saturday (Feb. 25) on Camano Island, and 95 anglers caught 16 hatchery chinook fishing in Marine Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2.

First place went to Blake Wickstrom with 12.5 pound hatchery chinook and he took home $2,375 prize purse. Second was Darrel Clark with a 8.1 fish; third was Don Balakin with a 7.7 fish; and fourth was Cory Myron with a 7.0 fish.

Last year’s derby generated 59 anglers who landed 29 hatchery chinook, and in 2015 produced the largest angler turnout with 17 fish.

Next up is the Everett Blackmouth Derby on March 18. Details: www.everettblackmouthderby.com/ or http://northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.