The Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby is Saturday (Feb. 25) on Camano Island, anglers are limited to fishing in Marine Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2 only.

This is an all weather derby, and everyone in the boat must be entered to be eligible for prizes.

Prizes are: First place is 50 percent of total entry fees; second place is 20 percent of total entry fees; third place is 15 percent of total entry fees; and fourth place is 10 percent of total entry fees.

Two $100 cash prizes will be drawn for any derby ticket holder, fish or no fish, but must be present to win.

Weigh in 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. sharp (no exceptions) at the Stanwood Eagles located at 6419 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. For directions, call 360-629-3224.

Cost is $50 per person.

Entry fees may be paid at the following locations: Stanwood Eagles through Friday, Feb. 24; Elger Bay Grocery; Camano Marine; Holiday Sports; Johns Sporting Goods and Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood until 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

For any additional information call Ed Keller at 425-308-9437 or email edkeller@gmail.com.