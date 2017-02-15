Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby is Saturday (Feb. 25) on Camano Island, anglers are limited to fishing in Marine Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2 only.

This is an all weather derby, and everyone in the boat must be entered to be eligible for prizes.

Prizes are:  First place is 50 percent of total entry fees; second place is 20 percent of total entry fees; third place is 15 percent of total entry fees; and fourth place is 10 percent of total entry fees.

Two $100 cash prizes will be drawn for any derby ticket holder, fish or no fish, but must be present to win.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Weigh in 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. sharp (no exceptions) at the Stanwood Eagles located at 6419 Pioneer Highway in Stanwood. For directions, call 360-629-3224.

Cost is $50 per person.

Entry fees may be paid at the following locations: Stanwood Eagles through Friday, Feb. 24; Elger Bay Grocery; Camano Marine; Holiday Sports; Johns Sporting Goods and Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood until 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

For any additional information call Ed Keller at 425-308-9437 or email edkeller@gmail.com.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.