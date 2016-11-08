ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has announced its schedule of Friday night football games for 2017.

The conference said Tuesday that the games would be televised by ESPN and Fox. Game times will be announced later.

Two games will be played on Sept. 1: Washington at Rutgers and Utah State at Wisconsin.

Other games are Ohio at Purdue on Sept. 8, Nebraska at Illinois on Sept. 29, Northwestern at Maryland on Oct. 13, and Michigan State at Northwestern on Oct. 27.

Big Ten officials said last week there would be six Friday night football games a year starting in 2017 and continuing through at least 2022. The games are being added to the conference’s new television agreements with ESPN/ABC and Fox.

The Big Ten already has had Friday night games on Labor Day weekend.

