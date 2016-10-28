IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference isn’t splitting up into divisions for football.

Big 12 officials announced Friday that the two highest-placed teams in the conference standings will play in the league’s championship game when that resumes next season.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said with the 10-team league’s round-robin schedule that he expects the Big 12 champion to be uniquely positioned for College Football Playoff consideration. He said the guaranteed matchup of the top two teams for the conference title will make the Big 12 champion a strong contender for a playoff spot.

Athletic directors decided on the 1 vs. 2 format after input from the league’s football coaches.

The league is expected to announce the site of the 2017 championship game in the coming weeks.