MOSCOW (AP) — The international governing body for the Winter Olympic sport of biathlon says it is creating an “expert working group” to study allegations of mass Russian doping presented by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.
The International Biathlon Union says in a statement that “members with the necessary and relevant experience from both legal and anti-doping work” will study the report and provide advice to the IBU’s executive board “at the earliest possible time.” It did not name any particular areas the group would concentrate on.
McLaren’s report alleged that more than 1,000 Russian athletes had benefited from a scheme to cover up positive doping tests, with some cases apparently linked to Russia’s national biathlon team.
Russia won one gold and two silver medals in biathlon when it hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
