Who else would Jim Harbaugh choose for homecoming queen?

Jim Harbaugh? Just call him king of queens.

The Michigan football coach, on a recruiting trip to Antioch (Calif.) High School, got roped into announcing the school’s homecoming queen while standing on the sideline during halftime of the Panthers’ game.

“That was an all-time first for me,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “That was really cool.”

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Michelle Obama throws out a bunch of Barack’s old number 44 jerseys.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Loser of Tennessee-Alabama game must keep Lane Kiffin.”

Score it K-9

White Sox fans set a record for most dogs in the stands at a sporting event when 1,122 showed up for the annual Dog Day Bark at the Park this year.

As for the on-field record, it’s also expected to fall next season — the next time the Twins and Brewers play.

Football quiz

The toughest quarterbacking job in the NFL this year is:

a) Starting as a rookie in Dallas or Philadelphia

b) Staying vertical behind the Browns’ offensive line

c) Colin Kaepernick getting all his hair into his helmet

Case clothed

J.R. Smith landed a new four-year deal worth $57 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though Smith apologists insist he would’ve given the shirt off his back to stay with the team.

Talko time

• Greg Cote of the Miami Herald, after 62 percent of those surveyed in a Public Policy Polling thought second-ranked Ohio State could beat the winless Cleveland Browns: “An unrelated poll found that 62 percent of people are idiots.”

• Comedy writer Tim Hunter, among the five worst excuses for your football team losing its latest game: “Quarterback injured his knee while kneeling during the national anthem.”

• Warriors coach Steve Kerr, to the San Jose Mercury News, after his usually lethal small lineup got outscored 13-6 in an exhibition game against Denver: “The Death Unit was more like the ‘Having Trouble Breathing Unit.’ ”

Tick, tick, tick

Nebraska put together a time-consuming drive that took 10 minutes, 42 seconds off the clock in its win over Illinois.

In other words, they scheduled a college-football game and the last two minutes of an NBA game broke out.