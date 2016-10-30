Wake up, NFL fans! Week eight of the season features an early start from London, where the Cincinnati Bengals host the Washington Redskins.
The 9:30 a.m. Eastern (1330 GMT) kickoff from Wembley Stadium launches the first of 11 games Sunday. It’s also the last of this year’s three NFL contests in London. Wembley, the 84,000-seat home of English soccer, is expecting another sellout crowd to watch the Bengals (3-4) against the Redskins (4-3).
Later, the Patriots (6-1) take their two-game AFC East lead to Buffalo to face the second-place Bills (4-3), while the Lions (4-3) seek their fourth win in a row on the road versus the AFC South-leading Texans (4-3). The Packers (4-2) head for Atlanta (4-3), where the NFC South-leading Falcons hope to stop a two-game losing skid.
The Sunday night game features the NFC East-leading Cowboys (5-1) at home against the second-place Eagles (4-2).
Also playing Sunday: Arizona at Carolina, New York Jets at Cleveland, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Seattle at New Orleans, Oakland at Tampa Bay and San Diego at Denver. NFC North-leading Minnesota (5-1) plays the Bears in Chicago on Monday night.
