CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but star receiver A.J. Green might be able to return from a hamstring injury this season.

Coach Marvin Lewis said on Monday that Bernard will have surgery soon on his torn ACL, suffered on the final drive on Sunday.

The Bengals (3-6-1) are a long shot for the playoffs after a 16-12 loss to Buffalo at Paul Brown Stadium.

Green also will be out when the Bengals play at Baltimore (5-5) on Sunday with what amounts to their last chance to get back into the division race.

Green hurt his right hamstring on the Bengals’ first pass of the game.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL