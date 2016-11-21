CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but star receiver A.J. Green might be able to return from a hamstring injury this season.
Coach Marvin Lewis said on Monday that Bernard will have surgery soon on his torn ACL, suffered on the final drive on Sunday.
The Bengals (3-6-1) are a long shot for the playoffs after a 16-12 loss to Buffalo at Paul Brown Stadium.
Green also will be out when the Bengals play at Baltimore (5-5) on Sunday with what amounts to their last chance to get back into the division race.
Green hurt his right hamstring on the Bengals’ first pass of the game.
