CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict for five games because he leveled a Chiefs running back in a preseason game, the latest in his history of egregious hits.
The Bengals were off on Monday after returning from a preseason game in Washington. They released a statement supporting Burfict, saying his hit on running back Anthony Sherman was legal. Burfict is appealing the suspension.
The Bengals will start the season with Burfict and cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones suspended by the league. Both drew fouls that set up Pittsburgh’s winning field goal for an 18-16 victory at Paul Brown Stadium in a first-round playoff game during the 2015 season.
Burfict was suspended for his hit on Antonio Brown in that game.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
- Paul Ryan picked the most awkward spot in America to argue for corporate tax cuts | Danny Westneat
- Charleena Lyles had long turned to Seattle police for help before fatal confrontation
- Tattered Shelton home yields evidence in child-porn case
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL