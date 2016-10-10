BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium scored the fastest goal in World Cup qualifying history when Christian Benteke slotted home against Gibraltar after only seven seconds Monday.

The previous record since detailed timing was kept was held by San Marino’s Davide Gualtieri, who needed 8 seconds to score the opener against England in a 1993 qualifier.

Benteke’s feat came when he robbed the ball immediately after kickoff, drove forward and scored with a cross-goal drive.

Belgium is second in the FIFA rankings while Gibraltar is last.