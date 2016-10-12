The much anticipated planting of trout in Beaver Lake near Issaquah will occur sometime after Tuesday (Oct. 18), state Fish and Wildlife announced.

The public access boat launch site at Beaver Lake will be temporarily closed at sunset Oct. 18 and then reopens at sunrise on Thursday (Oct. 20), but fishing during that time will still remain open.

The lake will be stocked with 2,500 rainbow trout averaging about two pounds apiece.

The fish are part of the educational display at state Fish and Wildlife’s Issaquah Hatchery, and the fish are released annually in the lake to boost fall and winter fishing opportunities.

Beaver is open to fishing year-round. Internal combustion boat engines are prohibited. The daily limit for trout is five fish, and only two can be longer than 15 inches.

Other plants have occurred in Mason County at Isabella, 1,100 on Oct. 3, Spencer, 2,680 on Oct. 5, Lost, 1,800 on Oct. 4, Island, 1,800 on Oct. 4, and Nahwatzel, 3,000 on Sept. 30-Oct. 3; and Jefferson County at Teal, 150 on Oct. 6350 on Oct. 6, Gibbs, 350 on Oct. 6 and Leland, 2,000 on Oct. 3.

