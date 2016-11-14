LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery four games without pay for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, another big blow for a struggling team.

The suspension announced Monday takes effect immediately. It comes on the heels of a brutal 36-10 loss at Tampa Bay that left the Bears with a 2-7 record going into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Jeffery will be eligible to return on Dec. 12 and play against Green Bay six days later. He leads the team with 630 yards receiving and is second with 40 catches.

Jeffery is playing for the $14.6 million franchise tag after he and the team were unable to agree to a long-term contract in the offseason.

