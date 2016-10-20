GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer was knocked out in the second quarter Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers with a left arm injury.
Hoyer left after getting hit by Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers on an incompletion on third-and-6 from the 50 with 10:21 left in the quarter.
The right-handed Hoyer looked as if he landed on his left arm. He was attended to by trainers on the field for a couple minutes before going to the locker room.
Hoyer was 4 of 11 for 49 yards. He started for Jay Cutler, who missed his fifth straight game with a right thumb injury.
The only other quarterback on the Bears’ active roster is Matt Barkley, who started Chicago’s next series.
