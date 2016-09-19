CHICAGO (AP) — Bears quarterback Jay Cutler left Monday night’s game with a hand injury, making it an even half-dozen Chicago players forced out against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cutler injured his hand trying to hold off the Eagles’ Destiny Vacao on a strip-sack. He played two more series after that, and was examined on the sideline before heading into the locker room. He was replaced by Brian Hoyer with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

Linebacker Lamarr Houston may have suffered the most serious injury, clutching his left knee after trying to rush the passer in the second quarter. He was tended to on the field by team medical personnel before walking gingerly toward the sideline.

Houston tore the ACL in his right knee celebrating a late sack in a blowout loss at New England in October 2014.

Also sidelined were nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was carted off with an ankle injury shortly after getting caught at the bottom of the pile; and safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Bryce Callahan, who exited with concussions in the third quarter.

