NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baylor quarterback Seth Russell has suffered a severe left ankle dislocation during Saturday’s game against No. 9 Oklahoma.
The team says on Twitter that Baylor got an X-ray at the stadium. Replays of the gruesome injury showed his foot pointing straight to the side instead of forward.
Russell was carted off with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter, with Baylor trailing 35-10. He had completed 15 of 32 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and he lost a fumble.
Russell missed much of last season after breaking a bone in his neck.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trump shakes up transition team, elevates Pence's role WATCH
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- A primer on executive power: What Trump can and can’t do WATCH
___
This story has been corrected to show that Russell dislocated, not broke, his left ankle.
___
More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.