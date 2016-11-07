SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Toronto sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, and New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and second baseman Neil Walker were among 10 players to receive $17.2 million qualifying offers from their teams Monday as general managers gathered for their annual meeting.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner also received the offers, as did major league home run leader Mark Trumbo of Baltimore. Texas outfielder Ian Desmond and Philadelphia pitcher Jeremy Hellickson got offers, too.

Players have until Nov. 14 to accept. For players who don’t and sign elsewhere, their new team loses a high selection in next June’s amateur draft and their old club gets an extra pick after the first round.

Twenty players received qualifying offers last year, when the amount was $15.8 million. Baltimore catcher Matt Wieters, Houston outfielder Colby Rasmus and Colorado right-hander Chad Qualls were the only ones to accept.