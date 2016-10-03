Share story

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Bass Pro Shops announced a mega-deal to acquire their major competitor Cabela’s in a deal worth about $4.5 billion, both companies announced Monday.

In a news release sent out by Bass Pro Shops – whose sole North-western region United States retail store is located in Tacoma – they will pay Cabela’s shareholders $65.50 cash per share.

The company in the release also said it has a multi-year partnership agreement with Capital One to “maintain a seamless integration between the credit card program and the combined companies’ retail operations and deep customer relationships.”

A Northwest outdoors motif meets shoppers at the front doors of the 110,000-square-foot Cabela’s store, which opens to the public Thursday. The store, which hired 311 employees, is next to the Tulalip Tribes’ resort and casino. Hanging above the entrance are two life-size sculptures of orcas chasing a school of chinook salmon. That opens up to a wall-to-wall mural of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. On one side of the store is a mini-mountain of wildlife, including a polar bear, pheasants, black bears, grouse, elk, deer and turkeys. More than 220 mounts from 25 taxidermy studios are around the store. Two 7,000-gallon aquariums will be home to fish related to the region.

The deal never mentions if any store closures or layoffs will be be forthcoming, and in a statement the Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops would “celebrate and grow” the Cabela’s brand.

The merger of both retail outdoors giants is expected to close in the early part of next year.

Over the course of nine years, Cabela’s has also grown their “big box stores” in the Pacific Northwest fishing, hunting and outdoors market that includes two Puget Sound-region stores in Lacey which opened in 2007 and Tulalip at Marysville in 2012.

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 15, 2015, file photo, a large crowd of people line up as they wait for the grand opening of Bass Pro Shops Outpost store in Atlantic City, N.J. Outdoor gear giants Bass Pro and Cabela’s will combine in a $4.5 billion deal announced Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Cabela’s is rich in outdoors history, and was founded in 1961 by Dick, Mary and Jim Cabela. It has become a highly popular store along with its well-known catalog mailing system with more than 19,000 employees and 85 retail stores in the United States and Canada.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 by Johnny Morris whose company has 99 stores in the United States and Canada.

To view the news release, go to http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003005766/en/.

 

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.