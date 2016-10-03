Bass Pro Shops announced a mega-deal to acquire their major competitor Cabela’s in a deal worth about $4.5 billion, both companies announced Monday.

In a news release sent out by Bass Pro Shops – whose sole North-western region United States retail store is located in Tacoma – they will pay Cabela’s shareholders $65.50 cash per share.

The company in the release also said it has a multi-year partnership agreement with Capital One to “maintain a seamless integration between the credit card program and the combined companies’ retail operations and deep customer relationships.”

The deal never mentions if any store closures or layoffs will be be forthcoming, and in a statement the Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops would “celebrate and grow” the Cabela’s brand.

The merger of both retail outdoors giants is expected to close in the early part of next year.

Over the course of nine years, Cabela’s has also grown their “big box stores” in the Pacific Northwest fishing, hunting and outdoors market that includes two Puget Sound-region stores in Lacey which opened in 2007 and Tulalip at Marysville in 2012.

Cabela’s is rich in outdoors history, and was founded in 1961 by Dick, Mary and Jim Cabela. It has become a highly popular store along with its well-known catalog mailing system with more than 19,000 employees and 85 retail stores in the United States and Canada.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 by Johnny Morris whose company has 99 stores in the United States and Canada.

To view the news release, go to http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003005766/en/.